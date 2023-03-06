Home News Manchester United have not experienced such humiliation for 80 years. Roy Keane would go to the Bears after such a loss
Manchester United have not experienced such humiliation for 80 years. Roy Keane would go to the Bears after such a loss

It is very likely that this was the game that will turn and ultimately define Liverpool FC’s season. Unconvincing season, instead of fighting for the title, worrying about the Champions League.

After a fantastic last season, in which Liverpool fought for the title until the end and were in the final of the Champions League, the squad was exhausted and fell to the bottom.

However, Sunday evening arrived, the biggest derby known to English football, and Liverpool showed something they had failed to do all season. He gave a predatory, consistent, mature performance, at the end of which was the historic humiliation of the opponent – Manchester United.

At the same time, an opponent whom coach Jürgen Klopp called a scoring machine.

One of the greatest humiliations in history

Liverpool defeated Manchester United 7-0 in the derby match. Between the last similar humiliation and this match, the Second World War also took place

