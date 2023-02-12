After the draw at two against the same rival on Wednesday (2-2), Manchester United took all three points this Sunday against Leeds on the 23rd date of the Premier League, provisionally moving to second place in the table.

With 46 points, the Red Devils surpass their neighbors City (45 points), who receive Aston Villa later (16:30 GMT), and above all open a gap of five points with Newcastle (4th), although the ‘Magpies They have one less party.

Erik Ten Hag’s men, who dominated the game overall, knew how to be patient until Marcus Rashford, with his 9th goal in the last ten games, finally headed past French goalkeeper Illan Meslier to put his team ahead team (80).

Shortly after, Wout Weghorst found Alejandro Garnacho in space and the 18-year-old Spanish-Argentinean extended the lead with his right foot (85) after a good individual play.

Leeds, still awaiting a long-term replacement for Jesse Marsch, held out and even forced goalkeeper David de Gea to work hard throughout the game.

The Spaniard, who became the first goalkeeper to reach 400 games in the Premier League this Sunday (since the current championship was formed in 1992), was successful against attempts by Patrick Bamford and Crysencio Summerville in the first half.

He also shone in the saves against Summerville himself in the 47th and 78th minute, although United enjoyed the clearest chances.

Before going to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday, Manchester United showed that they can be solid and effective despite the absence of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.