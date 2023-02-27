2-0 win at Newcastle United.

Almost five years after their last title, Manchester United once again savored silver. The long wait for the ‘Red Devils’, since the 2017 Europa League, ended this Sunday at Wembley, where they culminated their metamorphosis into champions with the conquest of the League Cup against Newcastle United (2-0).

A lot has happened at Old Trafford since José Mourinho guided United to their last trophy in Stockholm. Few ups and many downs for a team that this season has once again felt great and that now has a gimp in its windows with which to say: “We’re back.”

United, three days after regaining confidence in Europe by eliminating Barcelona, ​​settled the final against Newcastle with a pragmatic first half. A header from Casemiro and another from Botman at his own goal decided a final between projects, that of Erik Ten Hag at United and that of Saudi Arabia at Newcastle.

The Dutchman triumphed, who has turned the team around since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and cut short Newcastle’s chance to win a title for the first time since 1969 (Court Fairs Cup) and a domestic one since 1955 (FA Cup).

The ‘Magpies’, forced to play with Loris Karius due to the suspension of Nick Pope and the prohibition to play Martin Dubravka for having already done so with United, missed the match when Alla Saint-Maximin found himself in the 32nd minute with an immense David de Gea. The Frenchman dribbled Diogo Dalot on the baseline, sat him down and ran into a miraculous save from the Spanish goalkeeper.

Seconds after De Gea’s miracle, Luka Shaw hung a free kick into the area and Casemiro, along with United’s most experienced Varane in these games, headed the 1-0 between two defenders.

The goal was not a drama for Newcastle, but the second blow came when he had barely had time to assimilate the first. Wout Weghorst filtered a ball for Rashford and the Englishman, with much help from Botman, who deflected the ball past Karius.

With the break, Eddie Howe had to change the drawing, put Isaka up and change to a 4-4-2 with which to have more presence in the area. He got the spin and pushed United into De Gea’s goal, but missed the goal.

Joelinton, Almirón, Isak and Saint-Maximin crashed again and again against a defense perfectly led by Lisandro Martínez, who put the final closure on his goal and avoided tension and emotion in the final minutes.

United, five years later, lifted a title again, the sixth League Cup in its history, three behind Liverpool, which leads this competition with nine wins. The ‘Red Devils’ tie with Aston Villa and Chelsea, who have five each.

It is the first stone of a quartet of titles that seems impossible, but of which United already has the first leg. Now there is the Premier, in which it is eight points behind the leader, the FA Cup – it is in the round of 16 – and the Europa League, in which it is also in the round of 16.

EFE

Related