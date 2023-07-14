ManCity professional Walker before moving to Bayern

Munich Squad planning at FC Bayern is still in full swing. Kyle Walker is said to have said yes to moving to Munich. In return, Benjamin Pavard could move to Manchester City.

According to information from Sky, FC Bayern Munich is said to have reached “an oral agreement” with full-back Kyle Walker from Champions League winner Manchester City in its extensive squad planning.

The 33-year-old Englishman decided to switch to the German soccer champions, the TV station reported. In the event of a transfer, Walker should sign a contract in Munich until 2025 with an option for another year.

The “Bild” newspaper initially reported that the right-back tended to stay at Manchester City and not move to Munich. The newspaper later reported that the Englishman had accepted Bayern. There was initially no official confirmation or reliable sources.

Contract expires in 2024

Veteran Walker has been playing for the team of former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola since 2017. His contract with Man City expires in 2024. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel is said to be a clear advocate of a commitment. The 49-year-old could provide clarification this Saturday in his first press conference at the start of the Bayern training camp at Tegernsee.

In Benjamin Pavard, Noussair Mazraoui, Josip Stanisic and Bouna Saar, Munich have several players in the current squad who can defend on the right. Should Manchester City let Walker go early after six years, a replacement would be needed. That could in turn be called Pavard, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The 27-year-old Frenchman is considered willing to change. According to “Kicker”, Pavard had already hoped for an offer from the Champions League winner. The contract of the 2018 world champion runs for one more season. If Pavard were swapped for Walker, Bayern could achieve a financial advantage.

In the last second half of the season, however, they had already loaned the Portuguese João Cancelo from Manchester City. However, they did not commit the full-back, the purchase option would have been 70 million euros. According to Sky, after Walker’s yes to FC Bayern, negotiations between the two clubs should now begin. In view of the player’s age, a transfer fee of around 15 million euros is also under discussion. According to “Bild”, triple winner Manchester City Walker should in turn lure with a contract extension.