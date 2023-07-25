Mancuso accepts the title of “peace manager”

Prosecutor Barbosa explained that regardless of the title, Mancuso must answer for his crimes.

Salvatore Mancuso, the former paramilitary chief, responded to President Gustavo Petro from a medium-security prison in the United States.

Through a letter, he expressed his goal of dismantling the “new social orders” that paramilitaries created in the past.

We expanded on Mancuso’s statements and explained to him what would happen if he arrived in Colombia. In addition, we tell you what the Prosecutor’s Office said regarding the situation.

Both the president and Mancuso agree that the peace process with the AUC has not ended.

Therefore, through a letter, the former commander of the Catatumbo block responded: “I receive this decision with the same conviction with which it has been made, that of working to achieve a total, integral, absolute and lasting peace (…) I express my deep conviction to contribute to the total peace agenda. Closing the chapter of the Auc with the signing of an Agreement that has been inexplicably postponed”.

The former paramilitary chief pointed out that with the status of facilitator, he will be able to participate in the processes of identification and search for disappeared persons on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, which are carried out between the Unit for the Search for Persons Deemed Disappeared and the Colombian Foreign Ministry.

“I am ready and waiting for the national government to indicate the route to fulfill the assigned tasks. I place myself at the disposal of the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace (OACP), with whom we have been having a proactive dialogue in the constitution of the technical table between the OACP and the former AUC”, wrote.

To find out what could happen to Mancuso if he arrives in Colombia, the professor of Political Science at the National University and researcher on security, defense and peace, Alejo Vargas, spoke. From his perspective, Mancuso would face an obstacle because he was part of a group that has no political recognition.

“Here we are in a case of submission to justice and the law has not even been approved. The theme is yet to be developed. Obviously, this figure of issuing arrest warrants has no possibility of being applied to organized crime groups without political recognition. I think that for now that will not go beyond an announcement because first the law is missing, then there is a go-ahead from the Prosecutor’s Office, etc.

38,626 criminal acts have been attributed to Mancuso in the last 20 years, according to figures from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa explained that the managers named by the Government do not necessarily achieve freedom. “If you belong to organizations that do not have a political character, which in this case Mr. Mancuso is not, the Supreme Court has already defined it, you have to continue complying with all its requirements of justice.”

Furthermore, according to Barbosa, even if people ask Mancuso to tell the truth, “There are already mechanisms that help the country to know what happened.”

Finally, he assured that Mancuso “can be named whatever they want, they can give him the character they want, but he has to continue responding to justice.