Former paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso Gómez expressed his willingness to appear at the Single Truth Hearing that will be held by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, JEP, in order to analyze his entry into that transitional corporation.

However, through his defense Mancuso demanded full procedural and substantial guarantees to appear at the hearing whose date has not yet been set.

Mancuso will appear as a subject functionally and materially incorporated into the public force, but not as a de facto state agent, that is, as a member who performed functions of the unrecognized public force.

Likewise, he must demonstrate that as a paramilitary commander he functionally and materially joined the Public Force between 1989 and 2004.

“You must provide full truth, in such a way that your contribution is effective, efficient and sufficient. According to these extraordinary contributions, the admission to the JEP of Mr. Mancuso Gómez or the definitive rejection of him will be defined, ”the JEP reported.

Mancuso is deprived of his liberty at the ICE Detention Center in the city of Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.

This last opportunity that Mancuso will have to enter the JEP is due to the ruling issued by the Appeals Section of the court for La Paz.