Mancuso assures that there are more than 200 bodies buried in Venezuela

During his second day of hearing before the Chamber for the Definition of Legal Situations of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), the former paramilitary chief, Salvatore Mancuso, declared that there are 200 bodies of people that have been buried in mass graves in Venezuela. And all of them were victims of the violence unleashed in Colombia and that has had both guerrillas and paramilitaries as protagonists.

But this story, which had already been made known due to previous statements by Mancuso himself, was accompanied by the fact that he assured that former soldiers and members of the public force on the Venezuelan side (in this case he did not mention names) knew and were even part of These operations, many of which were carried out in border areas with Colombia, specifically in cities such as San Cristóbal, San Antonio, Ureña, Boca de Grita and La Fría, all belonging to the Venezuelan state of Táchira.

“All this that I am sharing goes far beyond what I have already related. This has broader depths because there was also coordination with the military and public forces on the Venezuelan side for this type of operation,” said Mancuso, who, in the midst of his testimony from a prison in the United States, has also spoken about the alleged links between the paramilitaries and the Colombian Army.

Mancuso also referred to crematory ovens by the self-defense groups in the department of Norte de Santander, in order to achieve the disappearance of the hundreds of people murdered, after being accused of collaborating with the guerrillas or for simply maintaining control in the territory.

“The victims who arrived there came from Cúcuta, Los Patios, Chinácota, Pamplona, ​​Zulia. They were victims accused of being related to the guerrilla or victims of the social and political control that we exercised in the area”, he affirmed.

Mancuso also assured that there were so many corpses that hiding them was not an easy task. For the same reason, he asserted that they had to build crematory ovens to take the bodies there and disappear them. He maintained that on one occasion, Colombian authorities were about to find a grave where 50 corpses were buried.

According to his testimony, the Colombian public forces began to put pressure on them to prevent the bodies from being discovered. “The order to make these people disappear came from the public forces. In our theater of war, the logic was to leave the bodies to cause terror in the population where we exercised control,” Mancuso said.

The former head of the self-defense groups clarified during his appearance before the JEP magistrates that many bodies were thrown into the river from the border with Venezuela, to prevent them from being found. He also said that some paramilitaries crossed into the neighboring nation to bury the bodies in mass graves.

The pressures

The order came directly from Carlos Castaño between 2000 and 2001, according to Mancuso, after pressure exerted, presumably, by the government at that time, due to the high number of victims.

“The pressures came in the sense of not affecting the promotions of the military in these areas. And the demonstration telling us to continue in the fight against the guerrillas and: ‘don’t leave my bodies, make my bodies disappear’”, he specified during his speech before the justices of the peace.

He took advantage of the occasion to ask the magistrates to “go personally with you to be able to identify those places,” that is, the mass graves, where currently, and according to testimonies from the former paramilitary chief, more than 200 bodies are buried.

The contributions offered by Mancuso before the JEP will be submitted to the scrutiny of the researchers as a contribution to the truth, in his intention to avail himself of this jurisdiction.