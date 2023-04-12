Before different guarantee control rooms, the Prosecutor’s Office charged the former paramilitary chief of the AUC, Salvatore Mancuso, for more than 5,200 violent acts occurred in the north of the country between the years 1987 a 2005.

To his long account with justice for the former paramilitary leader, two other processes will be added for the crimes of homicide, forced disappearance, gender-based violence, forced displacement and illegal recruitment.

In one of the cases, Mancuso was charged with 24 more postulatesdemobilized from the Córdoba Bloc, in front of La Mojana and the Casa Castaño of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, for the commission of 4,071 violent actions what they leave 6,552 victims in Antioquia, Bolívar, Cesar, Córdoba, La Guajira, Magdalena, Santander and Sucre.

The facts would have led to a balance of 1,116 homicides; 2,023 cases of forced displacement, 371 cases of enforced disappearance, 28 crimes for violence based on gender, 10 for illegal recruitment and 523 actions associated with other crimes.

In the second case they were also foisted on him, with 22 men who made up the so-called Montes de María Bloc of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia1,153 criminal acts registered in the departments of Bolívar, Sucre and Córdoba.

These also left a balance of 229 homicides108 forced disappearances and 690 cases of forced displacement.

Among the violent actions attributed is the one that occurred on March 12, 2003 in the village of El Penique, in Clemencia, Bolívar. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the citizen Sebastián Herrera Ramírez was murdered at the site and three of his children were taken away. One of them was found dead the next day and the whereabouts of the other two are unknown.