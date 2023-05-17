Mancuso will have 30 days to provide evidence on all his accusations before the JEP

During four days of hearing before the Chamber for the Definition of Legal Situations of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace -JEP-, the former leader of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), Salvatore Mancuso, made various accusations and revelations about the links between different sectors of society and the armed forces with paramilitaries.

Once the proceedings have been completed, he will have 30 business days, counted from this Wednesday, May 17, to deliver all the evidence and timely information on the facts that he recounted during the hearings.

They were asked for the names of companies and political movements that were linked to the paramilitary expansion strategy in the Urabá Antioqueño subregion and in the department of Córdoba, which must include full names and roles.

They also requested the names of Postobón and Ecopetrol employees who allegedly had relations with the AUC and were implicated in the massacre in Turbaco, as well as those responsible for altering the records in the now extinct DAS (Administrative Department of Security) and their victims.

It must also include a folder with the documentation on the constitution of the Convivir surveillance cooperatives and the list provided by the Marine Infantry Brigade No. 1 in Montes de María, where the people who were part of military intelligence are identified.

Likewise, it must provide the names of the Venezuelan military that were linked to the Colombian conflict on the border between Colombia and Venezuela.

On the other hand, the JEP will initiate a process of contrasting what the former paramilitary leader said, in which it is intended to verify if he really “made effective, sufficient and innovative contributions, which allow having sufficient elements to decide on his submission to the jurisdiction ”, explained the magistrates.

For this, the available judicial files, reports presented by the victims and the documents presented by the Investigation and Prosecution Unit of the JEP, among other contributions, will be used. Mancuso had already made several of his statements before the ordinary courts and before the Justice and Peace tribunal, created during the demobilization of the AUC between 2003 and 2006, during the government of Álvaro Uribe.

In the event that their entry into court is resolved, they must appear to contribute to the macro-cases of the jurisdiction’s recognition room, where the victims may intervene. If he is not allowed to benefit from transitional justice, his process must go to ordinary justice, where the sentences he must serve will be determined, as happened recently with Rodrigo Tovar Pupo, alias ‘Jorge 40’.

Mancuso’s accusations

Testifying remotely from the States, where he is serving a sentence for drug trafficking, Salvatore Mancuso mentioned names of politicians who would have supported the paramilitary cause, including former Vice President Francisco Santos. “He came on behalf of the Colombian oligarchy, because in the capital they were concerned about the arrival of the FARC near Bogotá, they asked us to create a bloc, which even suggested the name of the Capital Bloc,” said the former leader of the AUC.

He also assured that the Self-Defense Forces had an impact on several presidential campaigns, including that of Horacio Serpa (who died in 2020), Andrés Pastrana and Álvaro Uribe.

Regarding the latter, Mancuso made specific remarks. He said that the former president withdrew the protection of the former mayor of El Roble (Sucre) Eudaldo Díaz, which would have allowed the paramilitaries to assassinate him. “In a community council he denounced, before then President Uribe, that they were going to kill him and what Uribe did was take away the security plan and we killed him,” the former paramilitary leader told the JEP.

It also revealed the alleged murder and disappearance of at least 200 people on the border between Colombia and Venezuela, which prompted the national government, through Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, to agree on cooperation mechanisms with the neighboring country to “locate the mortal remains of Colombians reported missing in border areas, buried in Venezuelan territory according to statements by Mr. Salvatore Mancuso”. with Infobae

Related