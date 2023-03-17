With the Total Peace project of the Government of Gustavo Petro, the participation of some figures from the armed groups has been promoted, among those who were approved as peace manager is the ex-paramilitary, Salvatore Mancuso, who has reiterated his participation in the construction of peace from his experience and his commitment to the truth.

In this sense, it is important to remember that Mancuso is in a prison in the United States, since at the time he was extradited for crimes related to drug trafficking, so in order for him to be part of the process in Colombia, he must be deported by the authorities of the North American country. . The Colombian Foreign Ministry made the respective request, but received a response that put Mancuso’s participation in Total Peace on hold, since the former paramilitary is currently waiting to receive a response from the Joe Biden government, since his immigration status is irregular.

The response from the United States came through a letter addressed to Martha Medina, director of Immigration, Consular Affairs and Citizen Service of the Colombian Foreign Ministry, where they explained that everything is happening because the ex-paramilitary would have made a request in 2020, where he asked to be allowed to remain in US territory or be deported to Italy, arguing that in Colombia, at that time, he had no security guarantees nor could his integrity be guaranteed.

“Since that moment, Mr. Mancuso filed an appeal/application with the United States authorities seeking to be deported to Italy or remain in the United States for personal considerations regarding his integrity and security. To date, it would be inferred that his case is pending a decision in the case(s) that he is bringing forward. The official information is that Mr. Mancuso Gómez is a person in an irregular condition pending a decision by the immigration authority,” the document reads.

After exposing the justifications for why an answer still cannot be given, the United States Government noted that the extradition order to Italy or Colombia depends on the Department of State and the Department of Justice.

“Extradition requests, including the extensive documentation provided by the judicial authority in Colombia, are studied in detail and in the time they deem necessary by the State Department in close collaboration with the United States Department of Justice,” it reads. in the two-page letter.

Let’s remember a week ago, the Court of Justice and Peace announced that he will have probation for a period of four years due to the alternative sentence granted when he availed himself of transitional justice, this once deportation to Colombia is achieved, since the ex-narco It has been two years since he served his sentence in the North American country.

In the same vein as the Colombian government, a few months ago he even requested that his initial petition be reconsidered. “Given the length of the administrative procedure and his lengthy civil detention, the petitioner has requested (through communications with the government’s attorney in this case) that the government reconsider its position regarding his possible deportation to Italy,” it said. read in the document that was released by journalist Joshua Goodman.

Likewise, it is argued that Mancuso, through his lawyers, expressed that his request is based on the time it takes to complete the immigration administrative processes. He assures that the time that has elapsed is not his fault, in addition that his 28-month immigration detention period to be deported to Italy is unreasonable and unjustified “in fact and in law.” with Infobae

