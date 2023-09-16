Mandatory Interpreter Requirement Implemented for Political Asylum Interviews

New Policy Requires Migrants to Have Interpreters During Asylum Interviews

September 13 – In a recent development, migrants applying for political asylum in the United States are now required to have an interpreter present during their interviews. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced this new policy, stating that it is essential for applicants who do not fluently speak English.

The USCIS offers telephone interpreters to assist migrants seeking asylum in the country. However, it is crucial to note that if an interpreter is not present during the interview or is not proficient in English without a valid reason, it may be considered a failure to appear. In such cases, the USCIS has the authority to dismiss the asylum application or refer it to an immigration judge.

While this decision will be made on a case-by-case basis, USCIS experts stressed that it is vital for interpreters to be fluent in the language of the applicant and have a good command of English. Additionally, it is mandatory for the interpreter to be above 18 years of age.

The USCIS also outlined the individuals who are prohibited from serving as interpreters. Firstly, lawyers or authorized representatives of the asylum seeker are not allowed to act in this capacity. The same applies to any witness advocating for the petitioner’s case. Similarly, representatives or employees of the government from which the immigrant hails are also prohibited from serving as interpreters. Additionally, individuals with pending asylum applications who have not yet been interviewed are unable to act as interpreters.

Legal experts specializing in immigration matters strongly advise applicants to seek the assistance of certified interpreters during their asylum interviews. By doing so, they can avoid any potential errors or miscommunication that may arise.

To request asylum protection in the United States, applicants must physically be present in the country and submit Form I-589, known as the Application for Asylum and Suspension of Removal, to the USCIS. It is crucial to complete this process within the first year of arriving in the United States.

This new policy aims to ensure effective communication and clarity during asylum interviews, ultimately enhancing the fairness and accuracy of the application process for migrants seeking political asylum in the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

