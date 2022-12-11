Listen to the audio version of the article

What is about to open will be a hot week on the maneuver front. In the first place because from Monday 12 December to Friday 16 the protest of the unions against the measures currently envisaged by the budget bill will develop. A regional level mobilization promoted by Cigl and Uil is outlined. In the first days of the week, the judgment of the European Commission on the first budget law of the Meloni government is expected: the raising of the obligation for transactions with the Pos to 60 euros and the threshold of 5 thousand euros for cash is under observation.

CGIL, demonstrations in all regions starting tomorrow

In recalling the mobilization of the coming hours against the manoeuvre, the CGIL reiterated the union’s requests: to increase wages by detaxing increases in national contracts, bringing the tax relief to 5% for wages up to 35,000 euros to recover at least one month’s salary, and introducing an automatic mechanism for indexing deductions to inflation (so-called recovery of the fiscal drag). It is also requested to confer protection on all forms of work, assigning a general value to the national collective agreements, thus sanctioning a minimum wage and universal regulatory rights; to eliminate forms of precarious work for a single job placement contract with training content. We also need a tax reform that respects the principle of progressiveness and the taxation of extra profits that generates resources for an extraordinary contribution of solidarity. CGIL also aims at the revaluation of pensions; resources for the right to education, for healthcare that has faced and is facing the dramatic effects of the pandemic; to cancel the Fornero Law and introduce: flexible exit from work starting from the age of 62, recognition of the different burdens of work, the guarantee pension for young people and for those with discontinuous and “poor” careers, recognition of work of care, the recognition of gender differences, leaving with 41 years of contributions.

At 15.00 the deadline for submitting the proposed amendments expires

Already in the next few hours, however, the second half of the game on the amendments to the text will be played, being examined by the Budget Commission of the Chamber. After the first trap that stopped 1,003 proposed modifications on a package of 3,024 corrections filed by all the political groups (about fifty of the thousand were later recovered), the deadline for presenting the amendments expires at 15:00 on Sunday 11 December “reported”, that is, those who indicate the priorities of the parties: thus a further selection of the proposals is outlined. From the 2,000 remaining corrections, it should go down to 450 changes (200 of the majority) to be put to the vote, in all probability, next weekend.

Majority meeting on superbonus

Another open front is that of the Superbonus, a majority meeting with the technicians on the subject is scheduled for Monday 12 December. The reference provision is, in this case, the Aiuti quater decree, under discussion in the Senate Budget Committee. «There are many proposals under consideration – explained the minister for relations with the Parliament Luca Ciriani – but it is necessary to have the opinion of conformity from the Ministry of Economy and Finance. There is the possibility of postponing the presentation of Cilas », he added. The hypothesis on which we are working is that of a reopening of the terms on December 31st or 15 days after the publication of the budget law. While on the release of credits the instrument on which we work is that of compensation with the F24 models.