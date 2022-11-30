Listen to the audio version of the article

«It was a very positive meeting, we discussed the merits of the provision and went through our proposals: there are things on which we absolutely do not agree. But we have discussed an extension of enterprise 4.0, a ceiling on the cost of gas instead of tax credits, in detail we have talked about an increase in the salaries of health professionals, we have said that safe Italy must be restored, we have made an analysis of the situation of the Pnrr, and asked to re-propose the Citizenship Income as Rei. On many of these things we have found an opening». This was stated by the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, leaving Palazzo Chigi together with the Third Pole delegation, after a meeting on the maneuver with the premier, Giorgia Meloni, which lasted about an hour and a half.

A majority meeting on the maneuver was then held at Palazzo Chigi with the Prime Minister.

“Crutch? Never asked and we would not have accepted”

As for possible support for the majority, Calenda clarified: «The “crutch” in government? There has been no such request, none. And we would not have accepted it. We simply said that we will not stonewall to try to go beyond the timetable and put the country into interim exercise, and we would not have done it in any case, even without this meeting. That would be a very significant blow. We will do our opposition work but in a correct way ».

«Fi supports Meloni instead of sabotaging it»

Calenda then spoke of the relations between the parties that support Meloni: “If we did – he said – normal stuff for once in our life, if the government parties, read Forza Italia, instead of sabotaging Meloni, contributed to making the maneuver , and the opposition instead of going to the streets presented improvement measures, perhaps it would be a normal country. Instead we continue to be a Machiavellian country of which we understand nothing”. Forza Italia’s reply: “We do not accept lessons from those who have lost the elections and are doomed to political irrelevance,” said the group leader of FI in the Senate, Licia Ronzulli.

«From Meloni I listen to Inclusion income»

«It is a very profound work, I found Meloni very knowledgeable on the merits of the issues, he knew our presentation that we had sent. You discussed it for an hour and a half, it seems to me a good sign »reported the leader of Action. «Must Meloni be cautious? You must be cautious in the sense that, together with the limitations on the citizen’s income, there is a need for a strengthening of scholarships for children who lose their income and want to study, a negative tax for those who find a job – added Calenda -. A system must be built around it whereby the Income returns to being an Income of Inclusion, the municipalities are involved, also to avoid scams: at that point, thus balanced, the measures encourage people to leave the Citizenship Income and progressive, fair and correct. In my opinion, there was openness and listening on these issues».