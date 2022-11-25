Listen to the audio version of the article

«In the pandemic Giorgia Meloni asked my government for 1000 euros for everyone with a click. At your first manoeuvre, in the midst of an energy emergency, you bring the Italians to their knees ».

Thus in a tweet the M5s leader Giuseppe Conte who also publishes a video in which Meloni appears announcing that he has sent the former prime minister a letter with an articulated proposal to credit “immediately a thousand euros to the current accounts of all Italians who need it ».

Conte criticizes Giorgia Meloni’s maneuver on TikTok

A video of Conte follows which shows some signs on the measures of the government maneuver, including the one he denounces: “Only 10 euros more per month for workers”.