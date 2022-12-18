Listen to the audio version of the article

The excerpt of minifolders up to a thousand euros entrusted until 2015 stops at the doors of the Municipalities. For the Imu and other local taxes, in fact, the cancellation will only concern default interest and penalties, but will leave the tax to be paid intact. Furthermore, in the case of fines, which are “sanctions” by nature, the trap will only stop the interest. The mechanism will be automatic, but can be stopped by the Municipalities with a resolution.

Government work

The budget law that will emerge from the amendments of the Chamber takes shape in the first two blocks of government amendments. The texts presented yesterday afternoon by the Undersecretary for the Economy Federico Freni, which today will be illustrated to the Deputies’ Budget Commission directly by the account holder Giancarlo Giorgetti, deal a lot with the tax authorities, the South, local authorities and the family. But they do not exhaust the government’s work which will have to be completed today, provided they find the roofing square on the chapters still open such as that of pensions. All while waiting for the votes to come to fruition on Monday when the business saver with the penal shield for formal errors should also end up under scrutiny.

A compromise solution

In terms of taxation, the most important news comes from the cancellation of the old entries registered in the role, in a compromise solution that tries to avoid the risk of 350 million repercussions on municipal budgets a priori. The taxpayers concerned, including those already embarked on the scrapping-ter, will therefore have to continue to pay taxes and fines, avoiding only the aggravations caused by the delay with which they present themselves at the cash desk. Just to give the mayors time to decide, lo effective excerpt postponed from January 31st to March 31st, the date to which the deadline for the approval of municipal budgets and resolutions on taxes has just been extended.

Another amendment, on the other hand, widens the perimeter of the removal to sanctions other than those arising from the evasion of taxes and contributions, initially excluded from the measure. This is, according to the technical report, about 39 billion in arrears, of which 17 by way of interest. Precisely this second figure measures the theoretical revenue to which the corrective waives, because in the case of sanctions the zeroing concerns only the interest.

The pending disputes

Then comes a double move on the pending disputes. The closure of the dispute is extended to excise duties, both in the first two levels of judgment and in cases before the Supreme Court. Another government corrective, then, specifically deals with disputes before the Supreme Court by providing that the costs of the judgment remain the responsibility of the person requesting the extinction of the case; in case of “no” to the closure, the interested party can appeal to the Supreme Court.