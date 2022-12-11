Stop the marble tax amendment in favor of the Massa and Carrara municipalities

The amendment signed by Amorese, number 68.08, which institutes a tax on marble in favor of the municipalities of Massa and Carrara, has ended up under the ax of inadmissibility. Also signed by the Fdi deputy, another amendment was also skipped, which extends for the years 2023 and 2024 the contribution, already granted for the years 2020 and 2021, to the Pistoia Blues Festival.

Inadmissible paragraphs of amendment on the Vittoriano Foundation, Marconi and La Girandola

Also inadmissible for paragraphs 7, 9, 21 and 26 of the amendment signed by Mollicone (108.7), which respectively contain provisions for the financing of the celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the birth of Guglielmo Marconi, in the matter of conferring managerial positions in the Ministry of Culture, concerning the establishment of the private law foundation called “Fondazione Vittoriano”, concerning the contribution to support the historical re-enactment activities of “La Girandola” in Rome.

No to Animal Rights Guarantor and workers’ permit for the death of a family pet

It can be defined as a real trap, given the theme concerning animals, the one that fell on some proposed amendments to the Budget law, which did not pass the admissibility in the Budget Committee of the Chamber. In fact, the establishment signed by Quartini of a “National Guarantor of Animal Rights” has not been approved, just as the Brambilla amendment introducing the right for the worker to take advantage of a two-day paid leave has not been admitted per year in the event of death or documented serious illness of the cohabiting pet. Even the proposal signed by Di Lauro, which provides for the possibility for the municipalities to prohibit the square service with animal traction or sledges, does not pass the ax of inadmissibility.

FdI will not report amendments on trials

FdI would be oriented – according to what has been learned – not to report the amendment to article 38 of the maneuver which provides for a freezing of the criminal complaint – until all the amounts due are paid – for companies that adhere to the installment plan debts due to missed tax payments. The amendment limits the default period between January and October 2022. The proposed amendment provides that the procedure restarts for those who fail to pay two consecutive installments.

From Action-Iv proposed on microtaxes, currency majority

Among the amendments reported by the Third Pole to the manoeuvre, the one first signed by Matteo Richetti for the abolition of 8 micro-taxes will also be included. “Instead of making a thousand interventions of a thousand euros with the parliamentary dowry – explained the group leader in the Budget Committee Luigi Marattin – we propose to abolish a series of micro-taxes, and we offer this proposal to the majority and to the parliament, hoping that there will be a reflection” . According to what is reported by parliamentary sources, the majority is thought to be carefully thinking about the proposal.