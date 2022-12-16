Listen to the audio version of the article

Pensions, tax break as well as basic income and superbonus. There are many innovations that could still enter the budget maneuver by exploiting the Parliament’s treasury (400 million, of which 150 would have been offered to the opposition) made available by the government for changes to the maneuver. Times are very tight and are linked to those of the government committed to developing a package of about 20 amendments that should arrive in the House Budget Committee on Saturday morning and untie the last knots.

The text could arrive in the Chamber on December 21st to be approved on Friday December 23rd and be sent to the Senate for the final approval by December 31st (deadline before the provisional exercise).

“The two agendas on the extension of the superbonus and on the payments of sports clubs” should flow into the government amendment: for us they are priorities “, said Roberto Pella, one of the speakers. The government’s amendments contain many things, Pella pointed out, citing some “macro-themes”: pensions, recruitment, stabilisations, scrolling of rankings, the south, entrepreneurship, young people recruitment, territorial bodies, judicial regulations. On this last point, he pointed out, “what Deputy Minister Sisto has shown should be in the government package”.

Minimum pensions at 600 euros for over 75s

It would be increasingly probable that the measure (advanced primarily by the CISL) to loosen the squeeze on pension revaluations by raising the threshold for checks indexed to 100% from 4 to 5 times the minimum would be implemented. The yes to raising the minimum pensions (desired by Fi) to 600 euros for the over 75s is also almost obvious.

Fiscal truce: halt to formal crimes

The protests of the opposition were caused by the hypothesis put forward by the Deputy Minister of Justice Francesco Paolo Sisto to include in the tax peace the provision that, with the fulfillment of the tax obligation and the payment of an additional penalty, the connected criminal proceedings can be extinguished to formal crimes. “A sort of extinguishing lawsuit for remedial conduct for purely formal crimes, certainly not in the case of fraud,” Sisto specified.