Listen to the audio version of the article

There is a package dedicated to mothers in the text of the maneuver that has arrived in Parliament for the approval process. Measures scattered in the 174 articles that make up the puzzle of 35 billion appropriations, 1.5 of which are intended for family policies. A prediction that responds to a precise input and that recalls the words of Prime Minister Meloni in the post-maneuver press conference. And then even before those of minister for the family, Eugenia Rockellawho had insisted so much in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on the need to support motherhood.

“Despite the difficult economic situation – said the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti – the budget law also introduces the launch of some programmatic measures that the government intends to implement. Families will be able to count on a series of interventions: this emphasis on family policy is a novelty”. So let’s try to put this puzzle back together and analyze, measure by measure, the impact of these interventions on women with children.

Female option

First of all there is Option Donna, the special pension scheme for the female population. The bond of children has made its way between one stop & go and another: the early termination of work will observe the criterion of the number of offspring for the Women’s Option which is extended by one year but for women caregivers, i.e. those who assist their spouse or relatives with disabilities, who result in a civil disability greater than or equal to 74% and to redundant workers or employees of companies with an open crisis table (in the latter case, the exit is at 58 years of age).

The contribution requirement remains unchanged at 35, while the age requirement actually rises to 60 with “discounts” based on “offspring”: two years (leaving at 58) for all female workers with at least two children; one year (59 years) for those with only one child. The highest pensions expected in 2023 with the restyling of this outlet channel are 2,900 for a cost of 20.8 million euros.

Single universal allowance

Compared to the announcements, the scope of the adjustments on the single check is reduced: the amounts are paid to parents from the 7th month of pregnancy of the mother to the completion of the 21st year of life of the children. The 50% increase for the first child will take effect from 1 January and only up to the completion of the first year of life. Same thing for households from the third child up to the age of three and on condition that the ISEE does not exceed the ceiling of 40 thousand euros. To give a few examples, up to the first year of the child’s life, the 50 euro check provided for households with more than 40,000 euros will go up to 75 euros, while Isee checks of up to 15,000 euros will increase from 175 euros to 262. 5. The other novelty, announced by Meloni, is the structural support of the measure for children with disabilities.