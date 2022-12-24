The Chamber gave the green light to the budget law with 197 yes and 129 no. The text, which must be definitively approved by 31 December to avoid the provisional exercise, is now being examined by the Senate for a second reading on 27 December. Yesterday evening the government won the trust with 221 votes in favor and 152 against. Economy Minister Giorgetti: «The maneuver is like air turbulence, it’s important to land. The accounting technicians did a good job».

Maneuver, the Christmas traffic jam alessandro barbera December 24, 2022

