Green light from the Chamber of the Chamber to the Maneuver. The text was approved in Montecitorio with 197 votes in favour, 129 against and two abstentions, after a river session in which there were moments of tension with the opposition. Now the maneuver passes to the Senate, which will examine it from 27 December. The vote of confidence had seen 221 yes and 152 no. Protest of the oppositions for two amendments presented by the executive after the trust, the first for the alignment of the roofs, the second for the purchase by the State of Villa Verdi and to combat swine fever in Piedmont.

The next steps

It will be up to the Senate, starting on the 27th, to discuss the bill in order to approve it definitively, without corrections, by the end of the year. Family, pensions, basic income, energy. The maxi chapters of the 2023 maneuver change after the excited parliamentary examination. However, the approach given by the government remains the same also in the changes introduced in the Chamber.

Fight against poverty, squeeze on the Rdc

For “employable” workers, the basic income will be paid over the course of 2023 for 7 months. The others (households with minors, the elderly or disabled) will continue to receive it until the end of the year pending an overall reform of the measure expected in 2024. The income lapses after the first no to a job offer, which is no longer “fair”. Even if a decree, announced in January by Minister Calderone, will be needed to detail what is meant by a job offer that the “employable” subsidized person cannot refuse on pain of losing the basic income. For young people aged between 18 and 29 who have finished school, the payment is subject to enrollment or attendance at training courses. The rent portion of the check will be paid directly to the landlords. Food income is established for those in absolute poverty: anti-waste parcels with unsold goods from shops and supermarkets will be distributed to the most needy.

Pensions, the minimums increase

The automatic revaluation of checks changes, with an increase from 80 to 85% of indexation for those between 4 and 5 times the minimum (about 2,000-2,500 euros), and a reduction in the brackets for the highest pensions. The women’s option increases to 60 years of age (reducible by one year per child up to a maximum of two) and for only three categories: caregiver, dismissed or disabled. The minimum pensions reach 600 euros but only for the “over 75s” and only for 2023. The Public Administration is prohibited from conferring paid jobs of any kind to pensioners.

Strengthened single check and leave

An increase in the parental leave allowance is introduced for subordinate workers according to which one month of parental leave can be used by both parents (therefore also by the fathers), up to the sixth year of the child’s life, and is paid at 80% (and not 30%) of the salary. The change applies to workers who have completed their mandatory maternity or paternity leave after 31 December 2022 without increasing the maximum number of months of leave available. For large families, the family allowance increases: from 1 January, the flat-rate monthly increase for families with four or more children is increased to 150 euros (50% more than the one hundred euros initially envisaged by the basic text of the budget law ).