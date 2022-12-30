11:44

FdI senators toast the buvette with caciocavallo

Convivial moment for the senators of the Brothers of Italy in the Senate after the definitive go-ahead for the manoeuvre. After the vote, at the end of the plenary session, a large group of FdI senators, including the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, met at the buvette around a table laden with two wheels of caciocavallo, bread and bottles of sparkling wine. “Viva la Puglia”, someone cheered as the wheels of caciocavallo arrived. Relaxed atmosphere also on the Transatlantic between best wishes and greetings.