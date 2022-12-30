Home News Maneuver latest news: definitive go-ahead from the Senate
Maneuver latest news: definitive go-ahead from the Senate

Maneuver latest news: definitive go-ahead from the Senate

With the confidence of the Senate, the budget bill becomes law. Provisional exercise averted

Maneuver, Meloni: “EU Commission says we have done an excellent job”

  • FdI senators toast the buvette with caciocavallo

    Convivial moment for the senators of the Brothers of Italy in the Senate after the definitive go-ahead for the manoeuvre. After the vote, at the end of the plenary session, a large group of FdI senators, including the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, met at the buvette around a table laden with two wheels of caciocavallo, bread and bottles of sparkling wine. “Viva la Puglia”, someone cheered as the wheels of caciocavallo arrived. Relaxed atmosphere also on the Transatlantic between best wishes and greetings.

  • Budget bill: final approval from the Senate Chamber with 109 yes

    Green light from the Senate Chamber for the budget law. There were 109 yeses, 76 against and one abstention. With the confidence of the Senate, the budget law becomes law. The session was then suspended. It will resume at 3.30pm.

  • Maneuver, Malan: income versus poor? Thus were born the death threats

    The one on Citizenship Income “has been defined as the war on the poor: these are gravely irresponsible expressions that have generated death threats to the Prime Minister and his daughter, death threats to Minister Crosetto, to President La Russa and also to many our”. This was stated by the group leader of the Senators of the Brothers of Italy Lucio Malan during the explanation of vote in the Senate Chamber on confidence in the manoeuvre.

