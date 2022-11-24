Home News Maneuver, Mef: Dpb handed over to Parliament and the EU Commission
Maneuver, Mef: Dpb handed over to Parliament and the EU Commission

Maneuver, Mef: Dpb handed over to Parliament and the EU Commission

ServiceThe budget law

The indication of the Ministry of Economy

The headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels (photo Reuters)

The Draft Budgetary Document for 2023 (Dpb) has been sent to the European Commission and the Italian Parliament. This was announced by the Ministry of Economy.

