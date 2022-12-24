“It’s like with planes when there’s a bit of turbulence: the important thing is to land.” Thus the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, speaking in Transatlantic with reporters, shortly before the economic maneuver was approved by the Chamber. The budget law received 221 yes, 152 no and 4 abstentions. The Assembly will now have to vote on the tables and agendas, then the Council of Ministers will meet to approve the budget change note. Subsequently, the session will resume with the explanations of vote and the final vote on the budget law, expected for the very first hours of the morning. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared that “Italians do not expect miracles” from this maneuver. She then went to Iraq for the traditional meeting with the soldiers of the Italian mission abroad.

The case of Calabria

440 million euros go to Calabria, spread over four years, to prevent and mitigate hydrogeological and hydraulic risk, as well as for the purposes of supporting employment provided for by a 1993 decree which also included funding for foresters. 50 million are allocated “in favor of the Calabria region” for 2023, 100 for 2024, 170 for 2025 and 120 for 2026, “from the resources of the Fund for development and cohesion, programming 2021-2027”. The assignment “is included in the development and cohesion plan of the Calabria region”.

The strong points

From the “diet” for the Citizenship Income to the cut of the tax wedge, the pension package and the superbonus, passing through the hunting of wild boars and pensioners who commute to the nearby Côte d’Azur. They are the main measure of the Meloni government maneuver. The provision will then pass to the Senate for final approval by 30 December.

The maneuver establishes that he will lose the benefit of the citizen’s income if the first job offer is rejected, even if this is not considered “fair”. With the amendment, on the other hand, the first proposal can be located in any location on the national territory or it may not be compatible with one’s abilities, but if not accepted it will lead to the end of the perception of the citizen’s income.

Another novelty on the Rdc is that starting from 1 January 2023, the provision of basic income to young people between 18 and 29 will be conditional on the completion of the compulsory schooling process. The Budget Law confirms the 2% contribution cut for incomes up to 35,000 euros and widens the scope for cutting the tax wedge to 3%, extending it to incomes up to 25,000 euros from the previous 20,000. Furthermore, the work package also includes the extension from 6,000 to 8,000 euros of the ceiling for de-contributions for young people, recipients of Rdc and fragile women.

The smart working regime for fragile workers is also extended until 31 March 2023, both in the public and private sectors. Parents of children under 14 are excluded.

Pensions

Minimum pensions raised to 600 euros in 2023 for the over 75s. The automatic revaluation is instead reviewed for two years, rising from 80 to 85% for checks between 4 and 5 times the minimum, while for higher checks there will be a reduction in the percentage of the bracket. In detail, the indexation goes from 55 to 53% for pensions between 5 and 6 times the minimum, from 50 to 47% between 6 and 8 times the minimum, from 40 to 37% from 8 to 10, from 35 to 32% in checks exceeding 10 times the minimum. Women’s Option: female workers will therefore be able to retire early at the age of 60 only if they are caregivers, at least 74% disabled or made redundant or employees of companies with an open crisis table.

News on Superbonus, VAT and Mortgages

The deadline for presenting the Cilas and being able to take advantage of the 110% superbonus on building renovations has been extended to 31 December. The maneuver also introduces a deduction from the gross tax for personal income tax purposes of 50% of the amount paid for the payment of VAT in relation to the purchase by 31 December 2023 of residential property units of energy class A or B On the mortgage side, on the other hand, it will be possible to renegotiate the mortgage by switching from a variable rate to a fixed rate for those up to 200 thousand euros with an Isee not exceeding 35 thousand euros and without payment delays. Parental leave rises from 30 to 80% and fathers will also be able to benefit from it. Increase family allowance for households with four or more children.

Pos, mini-folders and Bonus

Penalties remain for traders who do not accept payments with the Pos for purchases of less than 60 euros. In fact, the paragraph of article 69 which provided for the stop to fines has been suppressed. On the fines and taxes front, there will no longer be automatic cancellation for tax bills from 2000 to 2015 of less than 1,000 euros: only the interest will be canceled but the decision whether or not to cancel the tax and penalties will be up to the local authorities and would be operational from 31 March 2023.

For 18-year-olds, the new Culture bonus arrives up to 1,000 euros as a sum of 500 euros for those with a family ISEE of up to 35 thousand euros and the other 500 euros in the event of a high school leaving certificate equal to 100 out of 100. The psychologist bonus becomes permanent and rises from 600 to 1,500 euros, with an Isee ceiling at 50 thousand euros.

dear energy

A large part of the maneuver (21 billion) goes to measures to mitigate the high bill. In particular, the resources will go to cutting the improper costs of bills, to the social bonus on bills (with Isee at 15 thousand euros) and to the refinancing of the tax credit for businesses. Furthermore, the VAT rate for consumption invoices for district heating services in the first quarter of 2023 rose from 22% to 5% and that of pellets from 22% to 10% for the whole of 2023.