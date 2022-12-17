There is an agreement between the majority and the government to increase the minimum pensions by 30 euros and bring them to 600 euros per month only for the over 75s. The Treasury has therefore found the coverage to increase the allowance for the elderly, as requested by Forza Italy, even if in reality Silvio Berlusconi’s party was pushing for the 600 euros to be allocated to all pensioners. “For us at Forza Italia, the request to increase the minimum pensions to 600 euros for the over 75s is essential. There are political commitments and we do not see why they must be disregarded”, recalls Roberto Pella, one of the rapporteurs of the maneuver.

The square has not yet been found on Option Donna

A mediation hypothesis could be to allow women with the requirements of the Ape social to leave work at the age of 58 (unemployment following dismissal, caregiver status, civil disability at least 74%, having worked burdensome). Alternatively, the age requirement could be 59 years old, and the “discount” on age for those with children should be skipped. The centre-right, with a view to an agreement on the timing of the exam, has opened up to the adjustments proposed by the Pd which, however, would prefer a renewal of the pension advance as established in recent years, with terminations at 58 for employees and at 59 for autonomous. It concerns the 100% revaluation of checks up to 2,600 euros, which the text of the financial law guarantees only for amounts under 2,100 euros.

Skip the automatic removal of fines under one thousand euros

Among the amendments filed in committee by the government, the postponement of three months, from 31 January to 31 March 2023, of the removal of folders up to one thousand euros stands out. There will no longer be the automatic cancellation of the tax bills for fines and taxes collected from 2000 to 2015 for amounts of less than one thousand euros. While the interest will in any case be cancelled, the decision whether or not to cancel the tax and the penalties will be up to the local authorities. Then the tax on the extra profits of energy companies changes, in fact the tax base is reduced by 25%. The text excludes companies that do not have at least “75% of revenues” from the production and sale of electricity, gas and oil products. A reduction which, however, has no impact on the expected revenue, in fact a loss of only 20 million euros is estimated. The package of measures brought by the executive includes an increase in excise duties on cut tobacco for cigarettes and a one-year extension of the tax credit on investments in the southern regions. Among other micro-measures, a fund of 440 million for hydrogeological risk in Calabria and 200 million for health care in Sicily.

The shield to decriminalize some tax crimes remains on the table

The idea is to extinguish the penalty for unfaithful declaration, omitted payment and omitted tax return if the tax payer returns to the fiscal peace. In essence, the cleanup on the offenses would take place following a remedial conduct. Then there is the “save football” amendment which allows the 800 million debts that sports clubs have contracted with the tax authorities to be diluted over five years.

Two confirmations arrive on Superbonus and basic income

The government will give the green light to a mini extension to 31 December 2022 to present the Cilas, the communication of the start of the works which concerns the interventions of the maxi deduction on renovations. Condominiums who have yet to approve the resolution on the works or who have not held the meeting by 24 November will not be able to take advantage of the reopening of the terms.

The other flagship measure of the 5 stars subject to the center-right restyling is the citizen’s income. In this case, the government is considering further reducing the allowance to the “employable” in 2023, from eight to seven months. It is a measure that has tempted the groups of the majority because it allows savings of 200 million euros to be made, money that could be used to finance the many micro-regulations being examined by the Deputies’ Budget Commission. But it is not only the parties that have flooded the maneuver with many local interventions of a few million euros, the ministries have also submitted 68 amendments to the executive ranging from the fight against digital piracy of football on TV to the celebration of the eighth centenary of the death of St. Francis of Assisi.

There is also a third confirmation that Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti will illustrate tomorrow in committee in the Chamber: the stop to fines for traders and professionals who do not accept payments up to 60 euros with the Pos will drop to 30 euros.