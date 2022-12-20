Long night in the House Budget Committee on the manoeuvre. In the river session which began at 19.30 no changes were approved, and the filing of the amendments by the rapporteurs is still awaited. Among these, the new culture bonus is expected, intended for eighteen year olds with Isee under 35 thousand euros or the mark of 100/100 at high school. The discussion on the amendments included in the report file went on for five hours: about a hundred Pds, M5s, Third Poles and Avs were rejected, and more than 420 were set aside. There was some spark between the opposition and the majority. The only moment of bipartisan sharing, the applause of the deputies in unison for the birthday greetings to Pd colleague Toni Ricciardi. At 2.30 work in the Sala del Mappamondo of Montecitorio was suspended for over three hours. Between tiredness and nervousness, at that point the government started negotiations, which continued slowly, with the various groups, majority and opposition, on the requests to be included in the amendments of the rapporteurs and the executive: a complicated game of joints, with many desired and few resources with which to guarantee coverage, since the fund for parliamentary changes would have been reduced to around 200 million euros. The session, according to the forecasts made in the commission almost eleven hours after the start of the work, will remain open: the objective, as soon as the political agreements are finalized, is to start approving the first amendments.

LUCA MONTICELLI 20 December 2022



The goal is to close the exam in the commission today around 5 pm, and in that case the arrival in the Chamber, scheduled for 1 pm tomorrow, could be postponed by a few hours to the afternoon. At that point, according to the same sources, the request for a night session in the Chamber of Deputies between Thursday and Friday is not excluded. The deadline for the delivery of the amendments to the Chamber has been set at 4pm on Wednesday, that for the agendas at 5pm. If everything goes smoothly, the passage in the Senate could take place between 27 and 29 December. A calendar designed to avoid the provisional exercise, which would start from January 1 in the event of Parliament’s failure to approve the text. Yesterday Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wanted to distance this prospect by assuring that: “There will be no provisional exercise”.

The budget law is worth 35 billion, of which 21 are intended for measures to mitigate the increase in energy costs linked to the international economic situation, which has been affected by the conflict that has been going on in Ukraine for 10 months. The dispute in the Commission, however, concerns the rest of the measures, from those on cash to those on the tax authorities and pensions. From cutting the tax wedge to pensions, from the renegotiation of mortgage loans (with the possibility of passing this variable rate to a fixed one), to the extension of parental leave, passing on to employment in the Public Administration up to funds for hydrogeological instability, to the stop on rules on raising the limit for merchants to 60 euros in order not to charge with the Pos. These are some of the changes presented by the government and now being examined by the Budget Committee of the Chamber. And then a further squeeze on the citizen’s income, reduced for 2023 from 8 to 7 months pending the reformulation of the provision in 2024.