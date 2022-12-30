Home News Maneuver, ok from the Senate: with 107 yes it is law
News

The Senate approved the overall text of the Budget law with 107 yeses. There were 69 votes against. There were one abstentions. The Maneuver is law. Complete with the signature of President Mattarella. Satisfied of course the owner of the Economy. «I am satisfied – commented Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti – with this first economic manoeuvre. I consider it mission accomplished. Written in record time and in an exceptionally non-positive context, the budget we have presented respects the commitments made with the voters and has first gained the trust of the markets and the European institutions and now even more importantly, that of Parliament. Prudence, consistency and responsibility build trust. Go on like this”. «I thank all the people who have supported me – he continues – in this short and intense journey: I believe that the effects of this maneuver will be seen over time. It is a courageous text with an eye to the future and to the construction of a new social order which favors and protects children and the new generations without neglecting the stability of public finances».

The opposition lasts. «In the words of the exponents of the majority I feel a satisfaction in saying that the right has not done what the opposition feared. But if the right hasn’t done what we feared, if the right has deemed it necessary not to mess up the accounts and and respect Europe owes it to us. This maneuver is the mirror of the majority: it is a right-wing maneuver. Cuts on education, health care, women. This majority cuts the 18 App for young people but lets us find 12 pardons under the Christmas tree. Evidently the majority wants to punish those who pay taxes. Thus Senator Simona Malpezzi in the explanation of vote, on behalf of the Democratic Party, on the budget maneuver.

