Motorists struggling with old fines have to wait before celebrating the removal or cancellation of penalties and interest when the amount at stake exceeds a thousand euros. Because among the corrective measures that the Ministry of the Economy is studying for the budget law there is a mechanism that entrusts the mayors with the decision on closing uncollected reports. The novelty would serve to minimize the impact on the accounts of the mayors, who have quantified the blow at 300 million euros and are obviously pressing for the loss to be compensated, but also to solve a technical problem that reappears punctually with every removal and scrapping: because the fines are precisely “sanctions”, and do not lend themselves to the principle of scrapping which, to avoid the amnesty, cancels penalties and interest while maintaining the obligation to pay the tax due. In the case of fines, if the penalty is removed, there is nothing left to pay. In its final version, the maneuver should therefore entrust the mayors with the choice of whether or not to cancel, partially (interest) or totally, the old fines.

Mef technicians also working on cryptocurrencies and extra profits

But there will not only be scrapping among the measures of the tax chapter under review. Mef technicians are already working to fix the shot on cryptocurrencies, omitted declarations and 2022 extra profits in light of last week’s ruling by the Council of State.

While the rain of 3,104 parliamentary amendments arrives on time, despite the attempts to agree between the majority and the opposition on a small number of corrective measures so as not to jeopardize the forced progress of the budget law (we will discuss it again on Sunday with the the most important come from the proposals under construction by the government, which obviously take the fast track for approval.

De-contribution for the hiring of under 36s

Among those discussed on Wednesday morning by Prime Minister Meloni, accompanied by Economy Minister Giorgetti, and the group leaders of the majority, the hypothesis of raising the limit on tax relief from 6,000 to 8,000 euros for the hiring and stabilization of the under 36s stands out (the contribution cut also concerns over-fifty-year-olds and citizens’ income recipients), to arrive at a substantial effective zeroing of the tax wedge in these cases. The increase in the limit meets a request from Forza Italia, which has once again pressed for an increase in minimum pensions, at least in a form reserved for those over 75 years of age. On this point, however, the last word will be given to the numbers elaborated by the Ministry of the Economy, already grappling with the revision of the women’s option to exclude the children variable from the calculation of the requirements, in a terrain already made impervious by the rush of social security expenditure that the next year it will reach 313 billion according to Istat to exceed 352 billion in 2025.

Control room on the budget law

The political and accounting tracks for the changes to the maneuver therefore remain very narrow, and Wednesday’s summit was unable to resolve all the open questions that will be addressed by a control room on the budget law between the government and the majority. Who will also take care of the new payment limit which does not trigger the penalty when the merchant demands cash. In the meeting with the group leaders, Meloni reiterated his willingness to go back down from the 60 euro quota without however questioning a principle that he considers indispensable, also supporting the thesis with the requests received from the traders he meets in everyday life (on the table is finished the case of the premier’s newsagent).