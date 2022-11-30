Listen to the audio version of the article

Many of the workhorses of the electoral campaign of the majority parties will be at the center of the amendments that the parliamentary groups will present to the budget law. The wish list is not very long, but it is onerous, so much so that Prime Minister Meloni is concerned, mindful of what happened to her predecessor Mario Draghi in last year’s maneuver.

Cap on amendments, it will be 400

For this reason, in the meeting held with the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, a ceiling was set, 400 million, for the “treasury” which will be made available to the parliamentary groups for their wish list, while another limit, also set at 400, it will concern the number of amendments, one per deputy.

Resource limit

Last year the Senate (the maneuver began there) overturned the law passed by the government, starting with the Superbonus, and in addition, many electoral measures were introduced in the last year, the so-called “tips” (in paragraphs 893 to 911) which irritated Draghi: from 350 thousand euros to the parish of Caldiero (Verona), to one million for the gymnasium of the middle school of Trofarello (Turin), to one million for the municipal swimming pool of Centro Valle Intelvi. To avoid “the assault on the diligence”, at the meeting with the group leaders, Meloni and Giorgetti, they were clear on the limit of resources, precisely 400 million, to which others could be added (maximum 300) for the ministries.

Young and “minimum” hires

A ceiling that, however, did not scare the presidents of the majority groups. The most assertive were Alessandro Cattaneo and Licia Ronzulli, of Forza Italia, who announced two very specific amendments: the decontribution for the hiring of young people and the increase in minimum pensions. Variable costs depending on where the thresholds are placed in both amendments (age below which the tax deduction is triggered; amount of the pension allowance). Cattaneo said that Fi will propose to obtain additional resources by transferring them from the basic income chapter.

Family chapter

Even Maurizio Lupi, leader of Noi Moderati, said he will try to “strengthen” the maneuver on the family chapter; translated it means increase for the single check in its many forms, softening of the new limits of the women’s option, and welfare for large households.