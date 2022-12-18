The rule on the Pos is poised. Actually, jump. Maybe he comes back. Maybe. Eliminate the 60 euro threshold from the maneuver, making it possible to pay even coffee with a debit card, or halve it: this is the double solution evaluated by the government in the light of the dialogue with Brussels. The first is considered the most probable while the finishing touches are in progress. And the possible reverse could be accompanied (in the budget law or later) by compensation for the exhibitors, as confirmed by Giorgia Meloni. «The Pos? It is an objective of the Pnrr and therefore we are negotiating it with the EU Commission. If there are no margins, we will invent another way to avoid making merchants pay bank commissions on small payments “, the words of the premier in the morning, while the MEF was working to find covers and joints on all the measures included in the amendments of the expected in the evening, from the Women’s Option to Citizenship Income, passing through minimum pensions and the tax wedge, on which an enlargement of the audience is possible (income up to 25 thousand euros) which will be cut by three percentage points, but also a month’s parental leave for dads.The uncertainty about the Pos has given the opposition the backing to attack the government in the Budget Committee, where the exam is expected to be completed between Monday and Tuesday in a night session, to go (unless different decision of the group leader tomorrow) Wednesday in the Chamber, where the vote of confidence could arrive between Thursday and Friday, on the day before Christmas. The Senate will complete the approval before New Year’s. tight, and for this too the divisive measures are shelved. In this logic, according to majority sources, great attention is being evaluated whether or not to include the measure proposed in recent days by the Deputy Minister of Justice Francesco Paolo Sisto (FI) to extinguish formal crimes (such as the omitted declaration or the unfaithful declaration) adhering to the fiscal peace. Some compromises with the opposition help to make the path less risky, even if the dialectic is still complex. Pd, M5s, Third pole and Avs were irritated by the government’s delays in presenting the amendments and by the choice of Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti to illustrate them in commission ( only late Sunday evening). On the other hand, they obtained a reversal from the executive (accusing it of having copied their proposals), which withdrew its amendments on investments in the South, accepting those reformulated and signed by the rapporteurs and all the parliamentary groups. At the same time, the Democratic Party has pushed for changes to the Women’s Option which should be accepted, with the elimination of the children variable, the prediction of the age threshold at 59 (and 35 of payments) and the exit at 58 for those who meet the requirements of the ‘Social Bee. On the subject of pensions, we are moving towards the confirmation of the increase of the minimum to 600 euros for the over 75s (the introduction of the ISEE stake is possible), and until the end we are working for the full indexation of middle class pensions up to 5 times the minimum, as requested by the CISL. A joint linked to the need to find coverage and, not surprisingly, for days there has been talk of a further tightening of the basic income, from 8 to 7 months in 2023. The amendments also announced the extension to 31 December of the Cilas for the superbonus (while for a solution to the release of credits we are working in the Aid quater decree and in other measures). And Forza Italia is also counting on an expansion of tax breaks up to 8 thousand euros for the hiring of under 35s. Meanwhile, the first amendments by the government have reduced the number of energy producers and sellers to whom the tax on extra profits applies. The removal of files up to a thousand euros is postponed by two months, which no longer includes fines and local taxes. Then there is support for local authorities with structural deficits, and VAT reduced by 50% for those who buy houses in energy classes A and B directly from the builder.