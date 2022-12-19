Parental leave allowance at 80%

“We have foreseen an increase to 80% of the allowance for parental leave for alternative parents,” said Giorgetti. The minister then added: “We have also increased the increase in the amount of the single universal allowance recognized for households with 4 or more children”. The amendment increases the increase by 50%, taking it from the current 100 euros to 150 euros and making it structural.

District heating VAT at 5% in the first quarter of 2023

Another novelty. “For the expensive energy, various amendments called for what was considered and which we too have considered an injustice, the unfavorable treatment for district heating, for which the reduction of the VAT rate to 5% is expected for the first quarter of 2023”. Not only. “A reduction to 10% of VAT for pellets is also envisaged for 2023”.

«Football like others, contributions within a defined date»



As for the so-called “football-saving” measure, the minister reiterated that “the football affair, as repeatedly reiterated, will be treated like all the other debts of all other companies, with the same conditions for tax debts. For social security payments, payment will be made by the defined date, under penalty of initiating the envisaged procedures.

House, Irpef discount for those who buy from the builder

The first expected government amendments, initially promised for the morning, only arrived on the evening of Saturday 17 December. And they only concern two issues, taxation and local authorities. The most “substantial” part is postponed until tonight. To encourage the recovery of the real estate market, the deduction of 50% of the amount paid for VAT for the purchase of high-rise houses has been energy efficiency (in class A and B) carried out by 31 December 2023 directly by the manufacturer.

Extra profits only if you earn at least 75% from energy

Then change the rule on extra profits. The audience is shrinking, despite the fact that the tax has not yet given the desired results: it will only affect those who have at least “75% of revenues” from the production and sale of electricity, gas and oil products. A move with which “the government is getting itself into trouble by cutting another 50 million”, warns the group leader in the Avs commission Marco Grimaldi.