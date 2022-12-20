Listen to the audio version of the article

The session of the House Budget Committee on the maneuver ended at dawn after eleven hours, in which no amendment was approved. In the last four hours work has been suspended due to negotiations between the government and the majority and opposition groups. The rapporteurs’ amendments have not yet been tabled. Among these, the new culture bonus is expected, intended for eighteen year olds with Isee under 35 thousand euros or the mark of 100/100 at high school.

The bureau is convened at 13, then the commission will meet again at 14. The objective, it is explained, is to close the examination in the commission today around 17, and in that case the arrival in the Chamber, expected at 13 tomorrow, could slip a few hours to the afternoon. At that point, according to the same sources, the request for a night session in the Chamber of Deputies between Thursday and Friday is not excluded

The discussion on the amendments included in the report file went on for five hours during the night: about a hundred Pds, M5s, Third Poles and Avs were rejected, and more than 420 were set aside.

Towards CartaG, new culture bonus for income and merit

Isee and scholastic merit will become the parameters for obtaining the 500 euro culture bonus for eighteen-year-olds, which could be called CartaG replacing the 18app. The benefit, to the extent that according to what is learned should enter the amendments to the maneuver of the rapporteurs, being defined overnight, would be triggered for those with the ISEE up to 35 thousand euros and for those who get 100/100 in the final exam. It is not excluded that with the double requirement, the bonus could double to one thousand euros, but evaluations on +coverage are still underway. The cultural sectors of application, in addition to the book sector, will be defined in January with the economic operators affected by the measure. Possible sanctions are also being studied for merchants who should lend themselves to possible scams organized with the funds allocated to the contribution.

Superbonus, extension for condominiums with resolutions by November 18th

Among the government amendments filed, the extension to 31 December 2022 to be able to benefit from the 110% Superbonus applies only to condominiums, but on condition that the shareholders’ resolution that approved the execution of the works was adopted before 18 November 2022 .. For interventions other than those carried out by the condominiums, however, the Cila must have been presented by November 25th. And for the condominiums that carried out the Cila on 25 November, the assembly resolutions must have been adopted between 19 and 24 November 2022.