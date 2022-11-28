Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s a sting on extra profits. The “temporary solidarity contribution” on energy companies envisaged by the budget maneuver takes shape. Initially planned in a draft but only with the title of the article, the measure is now outlined. Valid only for next year, it provides for a rate of 50 percent (well higher than the 35% threshold circulated in the last few hours) on the share of total income earned in the tax period prior to 1 January 2023, which exceeds by at least 10% the average income earned in the previous four tax years. The estimated collection is around 2.6 billion.

Among the latest news of the maneuver of 156 articles, the limit beyond which merchants are exempt from the obligation to allow payments by debit card and cards rises from 30 to 60 euros. The Imu exemption is expected for occupied houses and the obligation to invoice for online sales starting from 1 July 2023. Pensions: confirmed Quota 103: affects 41 thousand people.

The text arrives in the Chamber

The maneuver reaches the Chamber in an announced race against time with very narrow margins for modification and – at present – some unknown factors also on the coverage front. According to what is reported, the budget for the parliamentary changes that is generally foreseen in the maneuver would be between 300 and 500 million. It is not a large figure but it is clear that the parties will not give up, however, trying to present their own proposals.

Tuesday 29 the meeting of the head of the House Budget Committee

A meeting of the group leaders of the majority budget commission has already been convened for Tuesday afternoon, November 29, to also take stock of any amendments. With the idea of ​​trying to limit their number in some way also in consideration of the cut in the number of MPs who are 200 fewer in this legislature.

The game of amendments

But the unknowns are many and the times are really tight. Forza Italia has already made it clear that it believes the maneuver can be improved and, therefore, there will be no shortage of targeted amendments, starting with minimum pensions, tax exemption and flat tax. “On the maneuver – underlined the blue group leader in the Senate Licia Ronzulli, confirming in fact some stomach aches in Fi – Giorgia Meloni and Silvio Berlusconi feel when there is a need to feel”. The League on the other hand – which has more than one “flag” to claim in the maneuver (the last in order of time to be registered is that of the Imu exemption for the owners of occupied buildings) – has made it clear that it is currently satisfied of the budget law and that there will in any case be room ahead to be able to think about wider interventions.