Majority absent at the meeting of the Budget commission of the Chamber called to examine the manoeuvre: in protest the Democratic Party, present with all its members, decided to occupy the presidency of the same commission, 14 December 2022. Together with the Pd exponents, having Marco Grimaldi of Avs and Gianmauro Dell’Olio of the M5s also occupied the presidency of the Budget Committee of the Chamber.

«Budget Commission convened, we should talk about Maneuver 2023. Majority, absent. Not even a speaker. An Undersecretary connects without even being seen on video. We occupy the benches, we are not going to discuss a budget law we know nothing about in this way ». Thus Chiara Gribaudo of the Democratic Party on Twitter.

On the day in which the European Commission promotes the government’s economic maneuver as regards prudence in accounts but rejects the cash measures in the Chamber, the first “sparks” are recorded in the Budget Commission, with part of the opposition (Pd, Avs and M5s) who briefly occupied the Globe hall in protest against the government’s “failure to listen”.

The majority, it is reported, has not yet found an agreement on the super-reported amendments and the government has allegedly invited the political forces not to formulate unsustainable requests and to concentrate interventions on a few measures aimed at the community.

Brussels recommends directing aid on high energy costs, which commit two thirds of the 35 billion budget, to the most vulnerable. At the same time, the Commission rejects the budget planning document with regard to evasion, with specific reference to electronic payments and the cash ceiling. In other words, two of the measures that have so far ignited the political debate.

“The Commission has promoted our maneuver by judging it ‘in line’: Italy is therefore included in half of the European countries that are on the right side”, comments Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. He then adds: «This result is a great satisfaction. We have denied the national owls: seriousness and responsibility pay and will continue to be the basis of all our decisions”. The comment by Minister Francesco Lollobrigida on the cash reliefs is more ironic: “In fact, after what happened in the European Union, it was noticed that someone escaped, and it was not the citizens”.

«We are sorry to note that today, at the start of the work of the Budget Commission for the approval of the Budget Law, the government majority shone with the absolute lack of presence among their benches. So we did not quite understand what help or agreement the oppositions are asking for if there is also a lack of physical presence in the places of parliamentary confrontation ». Thus the president of the Pd Group in the Chamber, Debora Serracchiani, and the group leader of the Pd in ​​the Budget Committee, Ubaldo Pagano. «Our proposals to correct and improve the unfair and unjust maneuver that we are facing are clear, already signaled and now available to the government and the majority if they seriously want to open a real confrontation in Parliament. Women’s option, without absurd discrimination introduced by the government, transition 4.0, tax credit in the South and Zes, reduction of recruitment contributions in the South and more funds for public health“. “In particular, we also ask that the resources made available to Parliament are not pulverized to satisfy the performance anxiety of some deputies, but centered on investments and for the weakest groups. On these and other issues there are timely and detailed proposals from the Democratic Party to combat inequalities, support workers and pensioners, guarantee rights”.