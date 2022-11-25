Listen to the audio version of the article

Article 75 of the first text of the budget maneuver, the one circulated on Wednesday but still incomplete, contains the measure that inaugurates a new tool to support the most disadvantaged for food spending. This is a mechanism similar to the one currently in force of the Social card – or also Purchasing card – managed by INPS and intended for over-65s or under-3s with a fixed amount of 80 euros every two months for the purchase of groceries groceries and the payment of electricity, water and gas.

The mechanism

The new Spending Savings Card – which is worth remembering consists of a very small amount of help with respect to the needs of those in need – will work differently. First the management will be entrusted to the Municipalities, as stated in the text of the provision, and will be divided into “a sort of ‘shopping vouchers’ to be used at points of sale that adhere to the initiative with a further discount proposal on a basket of food products”, explains Palazzo Chigi after the launch of the budget bill. A mechanism that is confirmed in the article of the draft containing the maneuver and which therefore sanctions the decentralization of the management of the aid. The condition for accessing it will be that of not exceeding the 15 thousand euros of Isee. Among the most delicate points that still need to be clarified is that of the “coexistence” of the two instruments: the two “cards” could travel on parallel tracks or, more likely, the INPS purchasing card will be replaced by this new instrument.

The bottom

It is a 500 million euro fund “established in the estimates of the Ministry of the Economy and Finance” for the year 2023 and “intended for the purchase of basic foodstuffs of subjects with an ISEE not exceeding 15,000 euros, to be enjoyed through the use of a special enabling system. It will then be up to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty in concert with that of the Economy to establish “the criteria and methods for identifying the beneficiaries of the benefit, taking into account the age of the citizens, pension treatments and other forms of subsidies and transfers already received from the State, the economic situation of the family unit, the income earned, as well as any further elements aimed at excluding subjects who are not in actual need”. But also «the amount of the unitary benefit, the modalities and limits of use of the Fund and the use of the benefit, to be disbursed on the basis of procedures of competence of the Municipalities of residence» and finally, «the modalities and conditions of accreditation of the businesses adhering to cost containment plans for basic foodstuffs».

Poverty

Meanwhile, on the poverty front, the data is increasingly alarming. According to an Up Day-Tecné survey, “86% of vulnerable families have cut their consumption of clothing, 78% reduced their consumption of domestic utilities, 72% saved on food spending and 54% have given up on visits medical”. The Report presented today highlights how the Covid crisis has dug a deep furrow in inequalities. To the point that compared to 2019, the economic situation of families worsened in 44% of cases, unchanged in 48%, while only 8% declared an improvement. As if that weren’t enough, then came the sting of inflation with an increase in prices in October of almost 12% compared to the same month last year, which exceeds 13% in the food basket. “With an inflation rate between 12 and 14%, 35% of households (27 million individuals) experience some form of hardship, ranging from absolute poverty to mild vulnerability”, concludes the report.

Appreciation of shopping vouchers

The Report also scrutinized Citizenship Income and social spending vouchers. According to the dossier, the people involved in the benefits of the citizen’s income measure, in September 2022, are around 2.5 million, for an average monthly allowance of 551 euros; on the other hand, the beneficiaries of the social spending voucher were 1.9 million for each individual disbursement financed from 2021 to 2022 for an average “one-off” amount of 250 euros. «The two measures – explains a note – were then compared, in order to understand the impacts and judgments expressed by public opinion, by the beneficiaries of spending vouchers, basic income and by social service managers: among the latter, the evaluation of the basic income is 63% but the social spending vouchers are considered positively by 100% of the workers in the sector». For this reason, “we hope that this support for families will continue over time, even after strictly emergency periods,” said Mariacristina Bertolini, general manager and vice president of Up Day.