Home News Maneuver, tomorrow at 20 the vote of Confidence in the Senate. Minister Ciriani: compact majority
News

Maneuver, tomorrow at 20 the vote of Confidence in the Senate. Minister Ciriani: compact majority

by admin
Maneuver, tomorrow at 20 the vote of Confidence in the Senate. Minister Ciriani: compact majority

“The majority is solid.” If the work schedule is respected, “tomorrow evening, December 28, Italy will have a new budget law ahead of previous years.” The Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, told reporters at the end of the conference of group leaders at Palazzo Madama. In any case, the session of the Senate Chamber was open and immediately suspended with the discussion on the maneuver on the agenda. The presidency has announced that it will resume at 16.30, as established by the conference of group leaders.

See also  Zhejiang buys coal from Kazakhstan to transport coal ships to run 15,700 kilometers | Electricity shortage | Epoch Times

You may also like

Falls from scaffolding, injured worker at Zalf furniture...

Padua, the will in a drawer: an old...

Beijing Chaoyang Residents Dialogue Exposes Disaster Situation |...

Tax, faster and increasing repayments in 2022: +2...

Work together to promote rural revitalization in an...

The year of Nu Genea – Patrizio Ruviglioni

How to achieve the end of the 2023...

Donatella Bianchi, who is the face of Linea...

Yu Maochun: In the face of international criticism,...

It’s official: Mario Conte is reapplying for mayor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy