“The majority is solid.” If the work schedule is respected, “tomorrow evening, December 28, Italy will have a new budget law ahead of previous years.” The Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, told reporters at the end of the conference of group leaders at Palazzo Madama. In any case, the session of the Senate Chamber was open and immediately suspended with the discussion on the maneuver on the agenda. The presidency has announced that it will resume at 16.30, as established by the conference of group leaders.