Listen to the audio version of the article

The judgment of the European Commission on the maneuver is “overall positive, with some critical observations”, as underlined by the EU Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni: the government, he signaled, has accepted Brussels’ invitation to be cautious and to keep the current expense. “Overall, the Commission considers that Italy’s draft budget is in line with the fiscal guidelines contained in the Council Recommendation of 12 July 2022”, is the response. But alongside the promotion of the macroeconomic framework and the energy measures that occupy a large part of the budget law, the criticisms of all the more “political” measures of the maneuver stand out in community opinion

The criticisms of the EU commission from the POS to the ceiling to cash

More precisely, the measures included in the draft budget that are not in line with the country recommendations concern in particular: «A provision that raises the ceiling for cash transactions from 2,000 to 5,000 euros; a measure equivalent to an amnesty which allows the cancellation of previous tax debts relating to the period 2000-2015 and not exceeding 1,000 euros (a measure, this, which the commission bluntly calls “tax amnesty”, a definition that in Italian sounds as a “tax amnesty”); and the possibility of refusing electronic payments of less than 60 euros without being sanctioned. Measures that “are not in line” with the specific recommendations for Italy on the fight against tax evasion.

Speaker: Pos threshold hypothesis of 30 euros is being studied

On this last point Roberto Pella, deputy of Forza Italia and one of the rapporteurs of the maneuver, told 24 Mattino on Radio 24 that «the lowering of the threshold to 30 euros for the use of the Pos is a hypothesis under study, President Meloni herself had spoken to us rapporteurs and to the group leaders about this negotiation that she herself carried out with Europe. The possibility of going down was requested of us”

The findings on pensions and tax reform

Reprimand by the EU also on the costs of the pension system for the renewal of expiring early retirement schemes in 2023, albeit with more stringent age criteria (Women’s option).Quota 103 and the other temporary early exit channels are not in line with the request to fully implement the pension reforms adopted in the past, starting with the Fornero law, also with a view to containing pension expenditure. Added to this is the tirade of ears on structural reforms, starting with the lack of tax reform necessary to “further reduce taxes on labor and increase the efficiency of the tax system”. From the delegation by Draghi, the new opinion of the commission takes the steps to recall what according to Brussels should be the guidelines for intervention on the new Italian tax system

The community “recipe” from land registry to VAT

In general, the recommendations presented yesterday by the Commission should be endorsed by the government during the parliamentary approval process of the programmatic budget. But the agenda that does not appear very simple for the new government to follow. After all, the community “menu” is known. And, the EU executive points out in its opinion on the Italian manoeuvre, it provides for “the alignment of cadastral values ​​with current market values”, the reduction of tax expenditure which, from a Community point of view, must also aim to lighten the exemptions and derogations from ordinary rate of VAT, the cut of environmentally harmful subsidies and a simplification of the Tax Code. Among the objectives deemed essential there is, of course, a further reduction in the tax wedge, which the moves on VAT, Land Registry and Tax Expenditures should help finance.