Manganese nodules: The great race for the treasure on the deep sea floor

There are no rules: now the great race for the treasure on the deep sea floor begins

Sunday, 09.07.2023, 09:50

The deadline is over – now what? For the first time, applications can be made for the commercial exploitation of the raw materials on the international seabed – rules have not been laid down. The decision on the applications could have serious environmental consequences.

The world had two years – but failed – to regulate deep-sea mining. The big question now is how, without a set of rules, will decisions be made about applications for commercial exploitation of raw materials on the bottom of international waters, which can now be submitted to the International Seabed Authority (ISA) for the first time.

two-year period has expired

At a two-week meeting of the ISA Council starting Monday in the Jamaican capital Kingston, it must be answered urgently – in view of the possible serious damage to marine ecosystems. The two-year period passed on Sunday without regulations for deep-sea mining having been passed because the negotiations between the 36 member states of the ISA Council on the many detailed issues turned out to be too lengthy. The federal government advocates not approving the applications that are now expected until more is known about the environmental consequences of deep-sea mining.

“According to our understanding, which we laid down in a joint German-Dutch paper, the ISA Council could only grant provisional approval by a qualified majority. That is a high hurdle,” says Franziska Brantner, Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Economics. “Many ISA member states share our understanding. Others believe that a kind of automatism could be used in favor of the granting of permits. We will continue to negotiate with these ISA member states. “

Mysterious deals

The role of the ISA, which was created when the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) came into force in 1994, is disputed. In a letter to ISA Secretary General Michael Lodge at the beginning of the previous Council meeting in March, Brantner expressed concern on behalf of the federal government that Lodge had presented an interpretation of the Unclos that he preferred and had actively taken a position on the positions of individual delegations. She reminded him of his duty of neutrality. Lodge denied the allegation.

According to a report in the New York Times, several ISA council members said the British were putting pressure on deep-sea mining. The US newspaper previously reported that the ISA had assisted the Canadian group The Metals Company (TMC) in its deep-sea mining project by passing on information. As a sponsor of TMC, the Pacific island state of Nauru announced at the end of June 2021 that it would submit an application for deep-sea mining – and thus triggered the two-year period for creating a set of rules after an unclos clause.

“Batteries in a Stone”

Specifically, it is currently about the mining of so-called manganese nodules on the seabed at a depth of 4000 to 6000 meters. They are formed from deposits over millions of years and contain raw materials such as manganese, cobalt, copper and nickel. Sponges and corals grow on them, which provide habitat for numerous other animals. For TMC, manganese nodules are “batteries in a brick” and the “cleanest path to electric vehicles”.

Studies by the European research project MiningImpact on TMC and Belgian company GSR’s seabed mining tests in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone in the Pacific Ocean between Mexico and Hawaii call that into question. Their shell-like “collectors” not only suck up the nodules, but also all the organisms that live on them and in and on the sediment. In addition, the resulting sediment cloud caused extensive damage.

fear of radiation

A study by the UK University of Exeter and Greenpeace found possible threats to whales from underwater noise from deep-sea mining. Researchers from the Alfred Wegener Institute in Bremerhaven reported in May in the journal “Scientific Reports” that naturally occurring uranium isotopes in manganese nodules emit radiation during decay that could pose serious health risks.

“Far too little is known about the effects of deep-sea mining on the ecosystem of the seabed, for example with a view to the very relevant CO2 stores,” says Brantner. According to experts, around 90 percent of the thousands of animal species in the deep sea are probably still undiscovered.

“The deep sea is our sacred place of creation”

Indigenous activists from different countries petitioned the ISA in March to ban deep-sea mining. “The deep sea is our sacred place of creation,” Solomon Pili told Kaho?ohalahala of Native American mythology in his native Hawaii. “When mining companies start exploiting the seabed for profit, they do so knowing that in doing so they are decimating sacred and cultural ties.”

According to reports by the Öko-Institut on behalf of Greenpeace and the environmental foundation WWF, deep-sea mining is not absolutely necessary for the energy and transport transition. Some corporations like BMW, Volkswagen, Google and Philips have joined a WWF call for a moratorium and pledged not to use raw materials from the deep seabed and not to finance deep sea mining. In addition to Germany, France, Switzerland, New Zealand and Chile, among others, have also spoken out in favor of a moratorium, a precautionary break or a ban on deep-sea mining.

“The gate is dangerously open”

Many other countries have not positioned themselves clearly. The US is not an ISA member state. China has signaled that it wants to focus on deep-sea mining. A few weeks ago, Norway’s government proposed using an area of ​​its own waters almost the size of Italy to extract raw materials for the energy transition.

This plan is worrying, says Greenpeace marine expert Till Seidensticker. “Just before the expiry of the two-year rule, the gate for the start of deep-sea mining is dangerously open.” He emphasizes: “It is now up to the international community to agree a clear no to the start of deep-sea mining.” WWF expert Tim Packeiser says in one Notice: “Deep-sea mining is a preventable environmental disaster. The ISA member states have the fate of the deep sea in their hands and must now prevent a dam breach.”

