Mango and corozo, the best sellers in the Santa Marta Public Market

Today, August 5, EL INFORMADOR toured the Santa Marta Public Market to learn about the commercial movement at the epicenter of the Samarian economy.

During the tour, it was possible to speak with several vendors, including Mr. Oswaldo Polowho stated that what is being sold the most today is the mango tommy and the corozo.

“Sales are going down, but what sells the most is the tommy mango and the corozo, which is more economical for people to make a juice” said Oswaldo. According to the merchant Polo, the kilo of corozo is being sold in $4,000 approximately.

Other fruits such as watermelon or watermelon are also being highly demanded by samariums. According to Segundo Oliva, the sideburn would be selling for $1,500 per kilo. However, the trader also pointed out that products such as strawberries are in less demand than in other seasons.

Product of the strong temperatures and the sensation of suffocating heat, the Samaria are buying cheap fruits with which to make a good juice and cool off. This tour of the Santa Marta Public Market shows that, despite the drop in sales, Samarians continue to prefer fresh and cheap products such as tommy mangoes and corozo to make their juices and cool off on these hot days.

