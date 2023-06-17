Home » Mango Markets Exploiter, Perpetrator Of Alleged $116 Million Theft, To Go To Trial In December By CoinTelegraph
The criminal trial against the user allegedly behind the multimillion-dollar decentralized exchange Mango Markets exploit will continue in the United States, with a trial scheduled for December 4.

According to court documents filed on June 14, the judge Richard Berman, of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, has set a trial date for Avraham Eisenberg for December 4th. Eisenberg would be responsible for a major exploit against Mango Markets that took place in October 2022which led to the theft of approx $116 million in governance tokens MNGO, (USDC) is Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL).

Eisenberg pleaded not guilty to three counts relating to commodity fraud, commodity manipulation and computer fraud in connection with the Mango Markets exploit.

