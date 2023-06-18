Mangurah: A terrible fire caused by gas cylinder leakage on GT Road caused havoc

Atwar 18 June 2023, 9:28 Sham



Last updated Sun 18 Jun 2023, 9:28 pm

SWAT (Bureauport) On the main GT road of Mingora, a terrible fire caused destruction due to gas cylinder leakage, autos and decoration and cylinder shops were burnt to ashes, one person was injured due to burns, according to the police, Amjad Sakna Bilal near the old bus stand. A sudden fire broke out due to gas leakage in the gas cylinder shop of the colony, which engulfed the gas cylinder and auto decoration shops while the nearby shops were also partially damaged. Millions of rupees have been lost due to fire. The main electricity wires were also burnt due to which the power supply was also suspended, later the rescue personnel reached the spot and brought the fire under control.