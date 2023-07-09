Manhattan Judge Blocks Minimum Wage Law for Food Delivery Drivers in New York

Title: Manhattan Judge Blocks Implementation of Minimum Wage Law for Food Delivery Drivers

A Manhattan judge has temporarily suspended the implementation of a pioneering law that sets a minimum wage for food delivery drivers in the US. The ruling comes in response to a lawsuit filed by four major distribution platforms against the city of New York, arguing that the salary increase would lead to higher costs for restaurants and customers.

The recently approved salary standard, supported by the City Council, aimed to require platforms such as DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber, and Relay (a local platform) to pay food delivery drivers a minimum of $17.96 per hour, with the amount increasing to $20 by 2025. Currently, delivery drivers earn around $11 an hour, according to municipal estimates. These four companies cover a significant portion of food deliveries in the city.

New York City is home to about 65,000 delivery drivers, commonly known as “deliveristas.” The majority of these workers are of Hispanic origin and are considered to be the most vulnerable group in the labor market. They work under extreme circumstances, such as during the pandemic, heavy snowfall, and periodic floods. In October 2021, they received initial support from the City Council, which established a minimum safety package for their work, including the ability to use restaurant bathrooms. However, most delivery drivers still rely on tips to supplement their wages.

To prevent the new wage standards from taking effect on July 12, food delivery platforms filed for a temporary restraining order with the Manhattan Supreme Court. Uber, DoorDash, and Grubhub argued that the law is based on the false assumption that restaurants do not profit from delivery services. They claimed that implementing the law would harm the restaurants, consumers, and couriers it aims to protect.

Five days after the law was supposed to be enforced, Judge Nicholas Moyne temporarily suspended its application, without specifying the duration of the suspension. This move has been seen as a victory for the platforms, according to the Los Deliveristas Unidos union. The union stated that it is evident that these multimillion-dollar companies will do everything in their power to prevent the more than 65,000 delivery drivers from earning a livable wage in New York City.

Labor rights advocates and NGOs supporting the law expressed disappointment and referred to it as a setback for worker’s rights. They believe that companies like Uber and food delivery platforms can afford to pay the proposed minimum wage and accused them of attempting to maintain the status quo while workers struggle to make ends meet.

Gustavo Ajche, a prominent delivery driver in New York who documents the harsh conditions of the job through his social media accounts, described the court ruling as both disappointing and sad. Ajche, the founder of Los Deliveristas Unidos, stated that these companies have the financial resources and power to pay the proposed minimum wage but choose not to do so. He emphasized the risks delivery drivers face daily to serve the people of New York City.

This legal battle highlights the ongoing struggle faced by delivery drivers in the gig economy, where working conditions are often precarious. Regardless of the duration of the judicial blockade, this conflict reflects a larger debate on the value and treatment of workers in the evolving economic landscape shaped by technology.

