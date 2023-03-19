Home News Manhunt ended: Children kidnapped in Hamburg are doing well | > – News
News

Manhunt ended: Children kidnapped in Hamburg are doing well | > – News

by admin
Manhunt ended: Children kidnapped in Hamburg are doing well | > – News

Status: 03/19/2023 06:53 a.m

The public search for a woman from Altona, who had illegally withdrawn her two small children from the care of the children’s shelter in Hamburg-Heimfeld, has been ongoing since Wednesday.

After receiving the crucial information, the 35-year-old was located in Bottrop, as the Hamburg police announced on Saturday evening. The woman was found by the local police around 8 p.m.

The two small children were taken into care and handed over safely to the local youth welfare office. All investigations have ended. However, further investigations into this matter continued.

Children kidnapped from shelter

The 24-year-old father of the children had visited his sons on Wednesday morning in the children’s shelter in Hamburg-Heimfeld – on the younger son’s second birthday. Suddenly the mother showed up. According to information from NDR 90.3, both appeared very determined and simply took their children with them. The staff at the facility are said to have been so surprised that they did not intervene and avoided a direct confrontation.

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | NDR 90.3 Current | 03/19/2023 | 08:00 a.m

See also  Mane trial, acquittal requested for former mayor Gambino - breaking latest news

You may also like

Dispute at the carousel: 31-year-old stabbed at a...

Pavol Čekan: I prioritized the development of breast...

Falcao García and his wife Lorelei Tarón would...

Jacket blocked tires – mountain biker fell fatally

The war in Iraq after twenty years: the...

Strong earthquake shakes Ecuador

Earthquake in Ecuador: at least 14 dead and...

Minister confirmed that they will not build the...

Grain deal with Russia extended | Current Europe...

An expert report alerts the world to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy