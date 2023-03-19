Status: 03/19/2023 06:53 a.m The public search for a woman from Altona, who had illegally withdrawn her two small children from the care of the children’s shelter in Hamburg-Heimfeld, has been ongoing since Wednesday.

After receiving the crucial information, the 35-year-old was located in Bottrop, as the Hamburg police announced on Saturday evening. The woman was found by the local police around 8 p.m.

The two small children were taken into care and handed over safely to the local youth welfare office. All investigations have ended. However, further investigations into this matter continued.

Children kidnapped from shelter

The 24-year-old father of the children had visited his sons on Wednesday morning in the children’s shelter in Hamburg-Heimfeld – on the younger son’s second birthday. Suddenly the mother showed up. According to information from NDR 90.3, both appeared very determined and simply took their children with them. The staff at the facility are said to have been so surprised that they did not intervene and avoided a direct confrontation.