Manhunt for suspected child abduction | SN.at

The Upper Austrian police launched a major manhunt late on Thursday afternoon because of a suspected child abduction in Ohlsdorf (Gmunden district). A 13-year-old claims to have observed how a twelve-year-old girl was dragged into a white van, the police confirmed Upper Austrian media reports.

Two men are said to have pulled the child into the car with a foreign license plate. The student who saw this told her mother, who then called 911.

A large-scale police search that was launched immediately was initially unsuccessful. By evening, the police had not received any reports of a missing child. The witness was questioned further about the incident, police said.

