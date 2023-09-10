Manhunt Intensifies for Escaped Inmate Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania

Escaped Inmate Danelo Cavalcante Spotted in Northern Chester County, Pennsylvania

(CNN) — Danelo Cavalcante, the escaped inmate from Chester County Jail, was reportedly seen in the northern area of ​​Chester County, near Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night, according to a statement from State Police. Authorities have reported that Cavalcante has altered his appearance since fleeing the jail, being described as clean-shaven and last seen wearing a yellow or green hoodie, a black baseball-style cap, green prison pants, and white shoes. He is believed to be operating an unknown white vehicle.

Agent Michael J. Carter Jr. confirmed in a phone call with CNN that a press conference is scheduled for later on Sunday to provide further updates on the search for Cavalcante.

This recent sighting comes after previous reports of Cavalcante being seen twice on Friday in the designated search area. Nearly 400 officers have joined the 24-hour search operation for the convicted murderer, who made his escape from Chester County Jail on August 31 by maneuvering between walls, scaling fences, and crossing barbed wire.

Both of Friday’s sightings were confirmed within the general perimeter where tactical teams, K-9 dogs, and a helicopter have been deployed to search for any signs of Cavalcante, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James Grothey. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens, leading the massive search, stated that there have been “probably eight or nine” credible sightings of Cavalcante since his escape.

The inmate’s escape has caused distress among local residents and heightened the fear of the victim’s family. Ryan Drummond, a resident of Pocopson Township, shared his experience of encountering Cavalcante at his home, describing the “sharp moment of terror” upon discovering the intruder.

Cavalcante was found guilty of first-degree murder last month for the brutal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandão, in front of her two children. He is also sought in connection with a 2017 homicide case in his native Brazil, according to a U.S. Marshals Service official.

Prior to Friday’s sightings, Cavalcante was spotted at Chester County’s Longwood Gardens at least five times last week, and surveillance cameras recorded his presence there. Despite his ability to elude capture, Lt. Col. Bivens expressed confidence that Cavalcante will be apprehended, citing the large secured perimeter and the determination of the tactical team.

As the search continues for the escaped inmate, law enforcement authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or information that could aid in locating Cavalcante.

— CNN’s Polo Sandoval, Aya Elamroussi, Brian Todd, Aaron Cooper, Ray Sanchez, Celina Tebor, Samantha Beech, and Linh Tran contributed to this report.

