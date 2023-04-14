Home News Maniema: COMICO provides assistance to detainees in Kindu central prison
News

by admin
Radio Okapi/Ph. Florence Kiza”/>

The Islamic community of Congo (COMICO) donated, Thursday, April 13, food and non-food items for 450 detainees in the central prison of Kindu (Maniema), as part of the month of Ramadan, a period of fasting observed by Muslims in whole world.

This donation given by the head of the Islamic entity of COMICO in Maniema, Sheikh Saleh IdI Manusura is intended for Muslim and non-Muslim prisoners. According to him, this gesture is a way of sympathizing with the prisoners.

The products brought by COMICO consist of a large quantity of bags of rice, embers, sugar, salt, beans, corn flour, palm oil as well as a sum of money the amount was not disclosed. This assistance comes at a time when this prison is experiencing a food shortage.

The adviser in charge of legal issues at COMICO, Me Idi Baruwani Baron, explained to the press the motivations for this humanitarian intervention:

“You see in front of you some quantities of food, including an envelope to allow Muslim prisoners to finish their fast in very good conditions and why not other prisoners who are not Muslims to benefit from it”.

