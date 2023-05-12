Maniema: only 7% of nurses are mechanized (Union)

Radio Okapi/Ph. Florence Kiza”/>

The nurses of Maniema say they spend the day of May 12, dedicated to their profession, in meditation.

According to the president of the union of nurses of the general reference hospital of Kindu, Amisi Selemani, only 7% of nurses are mechanized in this province.

In a statement made for the occasion, he challenges the government so that it can take charge of this category of medical personnel:

“We celebrate this one with very little joy. Less than 30% in the DRC and less than 13% of nurses in Maniema are mechanized. Excellency Mr. National Minister of Public Service, we inform you that in truth despite the daily song that every Congolese sings which is this one “Raise our fronts, long bent” in truth we non-doctors in general and nurses in particular, we have not yet erected our heads”.

In this statement, Amisi Selemani says to refer to the universal labor code which stipulates that any agent of the State has the duty to work, has the right to his salary

“We lead a very poor social life. Every day, 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., our brains are heated: what will our children eat?” he says.

According to him, only 7% of nurses are mechanized and the others are not.

This is why the union is asking the President of the Republic to help by getting involved so that Congolese nurses can receive their salaries.