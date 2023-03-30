The president of the provisional office of the provincial assembly of Maniema, Claude Makonga, recommended Thursday, March 30 to the government of this province the restoration of security.

He made this recommendation from Kinshasa on the occasion of the opening of the ordinary session in March.

For several weeks, at each nightfall, armed men have been raiding homes during which they rob, torture and rape the occupants, in Kindu and its surroundings.

Claude Makonga also invited the population of Maniema to take advantage of these few remaining hours to enroll in the centers opened by the CENI.

He asked the provincial executive to invest in the rehabilitation of agricultural feeder roads to facilitate the evacuation of agricultural products to urban centers.

The president of the deliberative body of Maniema also called on his colleagues to examine their conscience in order to assess the results of this legislative end.

« At this stage, we consider putting aside our personal interests, our partisan and political calculations in order to look in the same direction to favor the interest of our populations. “, he underlined.