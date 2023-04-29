Home » Maniema: the Provincial Youth Council provided with office supplies
Maniema: the Provincial Youth Council provided with office supplies

The provincial government of Maniema endowed, Thursday, April 27, the Provincial Youth Council with furniture, office supplies and the sum of 600 USD for the payment of the rental guarantee.

The handover ceremony took place at the seat of the provincial government under the direction of the provincial Minister of Health, Dr. Junior Kibungi acting as the governor on mission.

He says he made this gesture of generosity at the request of the Head of State to supervise the youth.

« This endowment consists of some office supplies and the fund for the payment of rent of the provincial office of the Youth Council. As the Head of State asks us to supervise the youth. This is why the provincial governor has just made this gesture of generosity towards this office this provincial council so that it carries out the activities of youth supervision in Maniema said Junior Kibungi.

Operational since 2003 in Maniema, the Provincial Youth Council conducts advocacy in favor of youth associations and movements in this province.

This structure also builds the capacities of the latter in several areas.

The Provincial Youth Council also plays the role of interface between the public authorities and young people.

It is in this perspective that the provincial government supports this structure.

