Manifattura Tabacchi Firenze changes face with a new multifunctional space — idealista/news

New chapter for the tobacco factory in Florencewhich has inaugurated a multifunctional space in the heart of the former cigar factory, with a special exhibition dedicated to Katja Novitskova which will be open free of charge to the public until 18 June.

The event was an opportunity to visit the recently renovated rooms of the Factorya cutting-edge creative and productive district inside the former Florentine cigar factory, to discover the lively community of the Manufacture. Restaurants, cafes, shops, officesartisan workshops, a roof garden and a calendar full of initiatives enliven the innovative Florentine center for contemporary culture.

Extended over one total area of ​​over 21,000 sq m – of which over 5,090 of retail and food&beverage spaces, 11,220 m2 of efficient and green executive spaces, 1,735 m2 of exhibition and multifunctional spaces and 7,240 m2 of public areas – the Factory is a constantly evolving district with an increasingly central role in the economy and in the cultural and social life of Florence. The architectural project is signed by Florentine studio q-bic Of Luca and Marco Baldinisupported by the landscaper Antonio Perazzi.