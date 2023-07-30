Manifest urgency declared in La Plata, Huila, due to massive displacement

The Mayor’s Office of La Plata, Huila, has taken measures in response to the worrying situation of massive forced displacement in the municipality.

Through Decree 10.02.2-095, manifest urgency has been declared in response to the recent acts of violence that have affected more than 860 people from 14 villages near the town of San Miguel in La Plata, Huila.

Fear and anguish have seized the inhabitants of the rural area, who, after facing combat that resulted in the tragic death of a child under the age of 4, have chosen to leave their homes in search of safety and refuge in the urban area. from La Plata.

More than 240 families, mostly peasants, have been victims of this massive displacement. The situation has generated a crisis that demands an urgent response from the authorities.

Faced with this alarming situation, the municipality of La Plata has communicated the declaration of manifest urgency and the emergency due to forced displacement, with a duration of three months. This measure will allow all Municipal Administration bodies to acquire supplies of goods, provide services and execute works in the immediate future to meet the needs of the affected population and deal with the disturbance of public order in the territory.

In the same way, together with the Ombudsman’s Office and Municipal Ombudsman, Unit for Victims and other organizations, municipal authorities closely follow the cases and attend to the people who are arriving in the urban area.

Thus, the municipality of La Plata, Huila, reported that it decreed: “The urgency manifests. Emergency due to forced displacement in the municipality of La Plata, Huila, due to the events that occurred in the jurisdiction of the municipality of La Plata, Huila, for a period of three months, in such a way that all the Municipal Administration agencies that require it can acquire the supply of goods, the provision of services or the execution of works in the immediate future necessary to address the situation related to the disturbance of public order in the territory and displacement of the affected population”.

